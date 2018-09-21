5 Autumn Equinox Superstitions & Old Wives' Tales You've Probably Never Heard Of

Come on, let's all admit it. Even though you know superstitions are nothing but nonsense, there's always a few old wives' tales that get stuck under your skin. I mean, I'll be honest, I still find the idea of someone opening an umbrella indoors kind of unsettling. I also have the strange inkling that gazing into a shattered mirror is probably a risky thing to do. Although I know there's no way these superstitions make any sense whatsoever, there's still a very primal part of me that finds comfort in how these superstitions make it seem as though I have some form of control over the universe. And, now that the spookiest season nearly upon us, these five autumn equinox superstitions and wives' tales prove that the lore of fall is completely shrouded in mystery.

Because autumn is the season in which we begin the descent into a cold and desolate winter, it only makes sense that our ancestors would concoct such strange ideas about what leaving summer behind may mean. After all, history has shown that the autumn and winter months were a period of harsh conditions and higher mortality rates. If it helped them find a sense of control during such difficult times, who can blame them?

The More The Fruit, The Better

From ancient history all the way to the modern world, the autumn equinox has been a moment in which farmers harvest the crops they've grown in the summer in preparation for a long and cold winter. Because fruit is symbolic of all that thrives under the sun, it makes sense that it would have something to do with an old wives' tale about autumn.

According to journalist Alison Williams, the more fruit that's available after the harvest, the easier winter will supposedly be. So, if I were you, I would definitely use this as an excuse to stock up on as much fruit as you can.

An Onion's Skin Says So Much

As described by Alison Williams, fruit isn't the only crop that's associated with superstitions surrounding the autumn equinox. As it so happens, there's also a strange tale going around about onions. Apparently, the consistency of your onion's skin can say a lot about how difficult winter will be. A thin skin means a winter of ease, while a thick skin means that only cold misery lies ahead. Well, let's add that to the list of reasons why onions can make you cry.

Catching A Falling Leaf

Have you ever been told that if you catch a falling leaf during autumn, good fortune will soon be on its way? I mean, it makes sense. While falling leaves are not only a gorgeous symbol of autumn, actually witnessing a leaf parting from its tree is still pretty uncommon.

According to Project Britain, this old wives' tale was certainly concocted by the Brits. In fact, every single leaf you catch makes one month of good luck in the year to come. Why not aim to catch 12?

A Rose Growing In Your Backyard

For as divine and romantic as roses are, it makes sense that superstition would surround those sharp thorns. According to James Napier, author of Folk Lore Superstitious Beliefs in the West of Scotland within This Century, a rose randomly blooming in your garden during autumn carried loads of meaning. If that rose is white, it's an omen for death, but if that rose is red, it's symbolic of a marriage that's soon to be.

How stunning and surprising would it be to find a rose randomly blooming in your backyard? I mean, it only makes sense that such dramatic interpretations would follow.