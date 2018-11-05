43 Amazon Products With 5-Star Ratings That Are Just So Good At What They Do

Everywhere you turn there are products claiming to be the best. Even savvy shoppers can get confused and spend way too much on tools and devices that turn out to be duds — but this list of Amazon products with five-star ratings cuts out the possibility of wasting your money on beauty products and kitchen tools that'll end up in the trash. These products have won over thousands of happy Amazon customers, and there's a good chance they'll become your new favorites, too.

Maybe you're searching for a skin mask that will actually make blackheads disappear instead of just smelling nice. Or perhaps you've decided you're never letting another nasty cleaning chemical into your life again, but are struggling to find genius cleaning inventions that will rid your house of dust without kicking up your allergies. Whether you desperately need a back massage but can't afford to hire a personal masseuse, or you really want to find a way to wash sharp knives without slicing your finger, this list includes products that do everything — and have the highest ratings possible to prove it.

As we know, Amazon reviewers aren't shy when it comes to telling it like it is: and they all agree that these products are top-notch because they do exactly what they claim.

1 A Bubbly Clay Mask That Gets Rid Of Blackheads Elizavecca Milky Piggy Carbonated Bubble Clay Mask $9 See On Amazon If you looked up "cult classic masks," this carbonated bubble clay mask would be right up at the top of the list. First of all, it's a fun science experiment come to life: apply the charcoal powder, mud, and clay mask and wait five minutes for it to bubble up right on your skin. More importantly, it works. Reviewers say consistent use of this Korean beauty mask rids skin of excess oil and prevents and treats blackheads. It cleans skin, exfoliates, and banishes blackheads from your life.

2 A Flat Iron That Safely Works On Every Hair Type Kipozi Pro Flat Iron $35 See On Amazon There are a ton of great flat irons out there, but they aren't all safe for all hair types. This titanium flat iron is made with far-infrared technology that actually hydrates your hair while you're using it and its heat range is so wide it works on all hair types and textures — and is even safe for hair that's damaged. The 1-inch plate is perfect for short hair and bang but can be effective on all hair lengths. It also has an auto-shutoff feature that turns the device off after 90 minutes, so you'll never panic on your commute and obsess all day about whether you unplugged your iron.

3 A Lightweight Portable Charger That Works Super Fast Anker PowerCore Portable Charger $32 See On Amazon This portable charger combines the best of both charger worlds — it's lightweight and won't make a dent in your pocket or purse. But it's also powerful and can deliver over three charges for an iPhone 6s or over two for a Galaxy S6. The safety system ensures your devices will be protected while charging, which is a relief, and there's even a power button on the charger that shows you (via blue LED light) how much power is left on your device.

4 An Essential Oil Blend That Can Make You Stress-Free And As Cool As A Cucumber Stress Relief Blend $8 See On Amazon This stress relief essential oils blend is the most calming, soothing, stress-relieving aromatherapy treatment imaginable. It's made with 100 percent pure therapeutic-grade ylang ylang, grapefruit, patchouli, and blood orange, and is packaged in a bottle that comes with a convenient dropper cap. Even long-time aromatherapy devotees say there's something special about this blend: "I have used essential oils for at least 15 years and this to me has the best aroma and it works to calm me down and relax."

5 The Cleaning Cloths That Will Make You Give An Eff About Cleaning Cloths AmazonBasics MicroFiber Cleaning Cloth $23 See On Amazon "These are magic cloths - they hold water like a sponge without leaking.," writes one of the many obsessed fans of these cleaning cloths. These microfiber cleaning cloths are a big step up from old towels — and are all you need to get rid of dust and grossness without scratching up your furniture, and they hold eight times their weight in water. You'll get 48 cloths in a pack and each can be washed and reused hundreds of times.

6 A Cooling Eye Pillow That Can Alleviate Headaches IMAK Compression Pain Relief Mask And Eye Pillow $10 See On Amazon This eye pillow blocks out annoying light from street lamps or the morning sun on a weekend when you want to sleep in, but that's not its only magic trick. It doubles as a compression pain relief mask that can reduce headache and sinus pain and even help with puffy eyes. It conforms to your face without squeezing you too tight, and is made from breathable cotton and ergoBeads that provide a gentle massage. Pop it in the freezer for a few minutes when you want cooling relief.

7 A Heated Shiatsu Body Massager That Attaches To Your Chair Zyllion Shiatsu Pillow Massager $40 See On Amazon Place this pillow massager behind your neck and let the deep-kneading Shiatsu massage nodes with optional heating loosen achy muscles and relieve tension in your back and neck. The massager, which has a 20-minute auto shut-off function for safety, has straps that you can attach to your chair. Over 6,000 reviewers love this one, raving: "I can't believe the price for such great quality. Totally recommend!!!"

8 These Packing Cubes For Organized Travel Mossio Packing Cubes With Shoe Bag $16 See On Amazon Most of the time your suitcase is a frantic jumble of pants, shirts, and random shoes poking out of the pile. But packing doesn't have to be a headache — these packing cubes are the answer to your organization problems. This set includes three packing cubes for clothing, three laundry cubes for dirty clothing, and a shoe bag. You can choose among eight fun cube colors and all of the bags are made from sturdy nylon with two-way zippers and stitching.

9 A Potent Vitamin C Serum For Brighter, Clearer Skin TruSkin Naturals Vitamin C Serum $20 See On Amazon Vitamin C in skincare can reduce acne scars, brighten your skin so that it's more even and healthy-looking, and heal existing acne. The key is finding a vitamin C serum like this one, which contains a powerful blend of 20 percent vitamin C, vitamin E, and deeply hydrating hyaluronic acid. More than 7,000 reviewers rave about this affordable vegetarian and cruelty-free serum, saying it also helps with redness.

10 A Leave-In Hair Treatment That Strengthens Damaged Hair SheaMoisture Jamaican Black Castor Oil Strengthen & Grow Leave-In Conditioner $11 See On Amazon If your hair is dry or damaged, everyday conditioners may not provide the nourishment you need. This leave-in conditioner is on another level. It strengthens and restores shine and volume with a powerhouse combination of certified organic raw shea butter, black castor oil, and peppermint. It contains zero sulfates and bad-for-you chemicals and is safe on color-treated or processed hair. The best part: other leave-in products may make themselves known by weighing down your strands, but this one makes hair soft and never greasy.

11 A Travel Coffee Maker And Cup That You Can Use Anywhere Coffee Gator Pour Over Coffee Maker $26 See On Amazon If you have coffee grounds, water, and this coffee maker cup, you have everything you need to make a cup of coffee on the run. This thermal vacuum cup comes with a micro mesh filter and fits pretty much all car cup holders. Best of all, it's super easy to make the coffee: just apply the cone dripper, add grounds, pour water over it, and lock the lid. The cup even has a stainless steel coating and copper layer to keep your coffee hotter for longer.

12 A Pizza Pan That Makes The Perfect Pizza With Crispy Crusts Fox Run Pizza Crisper Pan $16 See On Amazon You can debate the merits of Chicago-style pizza versus New York pizza for hours, but there's one thing most people can agree on: a perfectly crisp (but never burnt) crisp is life itself. And this pizza crisper pan is the tool you need to make the best pizza every time — even if it's frozen or just leftovers. The pan is made of carbon steel for even heat distribution so that your pizza cooks on all sides, and it has perforated holes for air circulation and crispier crust. It's also non-stick — because no one has time to scrap cheese off a pan.

13 The Perfect 2-Inch Round Brush That Eliminates Static And Creates Curls And Waves Suprent Nano Thermal Ceramic & Ionic Round Barrel Hair Brush $17 See On Amazon This ceramic and ionic round barrel hair brush de-frizzes and gets rid of static as you style your hair. The boar bristles distribute your scalp's natural oils, which makes your hair shinier and less prone to dryness and dandruff. Use this 2-inch round brush to create big, loose curls and voluminous waves in medium to long hair. Vents in the brush help dry your hair even faster when you style it with a hair dryer.

14 A Tool That Makes Salad Prepping A Lot Less Of A Pain Trudeau Toss and Chop Salad Tongs $16 See On Amazon Imagine being able to make a salad without it turning into a big production that requires separate cutting boards and a million different knives. These chop-and-toss salad tongs are exactly what you need to simplify salad making. Use them to cut and slice fruits and vegetables right into your salad. The serrated blades are made of quality stainless steel, it has a soft-grip handle, and you'll never, ever have to sharpen it.

15 A Scalp Massager Anytime You Want It Vanity Planet Groove Rejuvenating Scalp Massager $18 See On Amazon The best part about getting a haircut at a salon is the incredible scalp massage you get — and there's no reason to have to wait three months to treat yourself. This small and sweet scalp massager can be used every time you shower for a quick, rejuvenating scalp massage that loosens dead skin cells, helps clarify your scalp of product buildup, and feel really, really good. It can even encourage hair growth.

16 A Way To Wash Knives And Forks Without Cutting Your Hand Joseph Joseph Knife And Cutlery Cleaner Brush $6 See On Amazon Let's be honest: putting sponges and sharp knives together has never made sense, nor does trying to get sticky cutlery clean using a tool it can actually cut right through (and right through to your poor hand). Finally, there's a cutlery cleaner brush with a smart wrap-around design that cleans both sides of your knives or forks at the same time. It has a textured hand grip that won't slip from your hands, and even works on larger cooking knives.

17 The Ice Cubes That Keep Drinks Cold And Never Melt Kollea Stainless Steel Reusable Ice Cubes $12 See On Amazon Smart ice cubes do exist — in the form of these stainless steel reusable ice cubes that keep your drinks cold forever (or so it seems), never melt, and can be reused forever. Pop these cubes in the freezer to chill them for a few hours and you'll get hours of cold beverages — without diluting your drink and ruining it the way real ice cubes can do. Each set includes six cubes, a pair of tongs, and a plastic tray in which to store them.

18 An Acupressure Mat That Relieves Back And Neck Pain Spoonk Acupressure Mat $50 See On Amazon This acupressure mat can relieve that pain a lot quicker and even help you sleep better. This three-piece set comes with a regular size mat with 6,200 points that you lie on to have a quick energy burst or soothe tense muscles — and also comes with a neck pillow and a grove ball you can use to manually roll out achy muscles. It's travel-friendly and offers full head-to-toe relaxation and relief whenever you need it.

19 A Hanging Closet Organizer With Five Shelves For Small Spaces SimpleHouseware Hanging Closet Organizer $14 See On Amazon You don't have to spend a fortune creating the built-in closet of your dreams. This hanging closet organizer boasts five shelves to fit sweaters, linen, towels, and pants, and six mesh pockets on the side for shoes, accessories, and hand towels. It hangs on any standard closet rod or wired closet rack and comes in bronze or gray. Reviewers say things like: "It took an untamed mess of scarves, mittens, hats, and cleaned it up. The hangers are strong, metal and unlikely to get bent out of shape from normal use."

20 An Infrared Blowdryer That Works Incredibly Fast Revlon Infrared Hair Dryer $20 See On Amazon This infrared hair dryer totally respects your time and your hair — it dries hair faster than most dryers and has tourmaline ionic technology and three times the ceramic coating to reduce static and frizz and prevent heat damage. It has two heat and two speed settings and comes with both a concentrator and a diffuser attachment to give you more styling options.

21 The Dazzling Toe Gems That Straighten Toes To Prevent Painful Problems YogaToes GEMS: Gel Toe Stretcher And Separator $30 See On Amazon Don't be fooled by their pretty exterior: these gel toe stretchers may look like strange foot accessories but they're actually a therapeutic foot-pain solution in disguise. When worn over time, the gems are said to stretch and straighten toes to increase flexibility — which is great for yoga class. They also help a host of foot problems (many which come from wearing tight shoes or heels). They're made from BPA-free 100 percent medical grade gel and comfortably fit feet of all sizes. Wear them anytime you'd ordinarily go barefoot and many reviewers say you'll really see and feel the difference.

22 An Antibacterial Tea Tree Oil Body Wash Antifungal Tea Tree Body Wash $12 See On Amazon Tea tree oil is a natural antibacterial solution that kills fungus that can cause ailments like athlete's foot, and it also destroys dirt and bacteria responsible for acne. Banish body acne for good and get cleaner, smoother skin with this organic tea tree body wash. It's free of synthetic detergents and nasty chemicals, and is even a natural deodorizer that will make you feel as fresh as a daisy.

23 A Travel Pillow That's Actually Comfortable Langria Six-In-One Travel Pillow $27 See On Amazon It's impossible to get a decent nap in on a plane, train, or long car ride when your head keeps flopping around. This travel pillow is made from comfy memory foam that takes the shape of your neck, upper back, and head — and keeps your head in a comfortable position. It has a detachable hood made of breathable eyelet fabric that can be pulled up to cover light from your eyes. The adjustable strap lets you adjust the pillow to fit your body, and it even boasts an elastic side pocket where you can store your phone.

24 A Sonic Facial Cleansing Brush For A Deep Pore Clarifying Treatment Sonic Facial Cleansing Brush $23 See On Amazon Get the deepest pore cleanse and exfoliating treatment possible with this sonic facial brush, which has seven adjustable speed settings and is suitable and safe for all skin types. The hypoallergenic brush is made from medical-safe silicone and delivers 10,000 sonic pulsations per minute to drive out dirt, oil, and makeup from your skin. Your face will feel cleaner and you may experience less acne and dryness (the treatment also helps serums and moisturizers penetrate your skin better).

25 A Way To Make Plain Old Vegetables More Exciting Spiralizer 5-Blade Vegetable Slicer $19 Amazon It's not easy to jazz up plain zucchini. But this five-blade spiralizer does the trick by turning vegetables into spiral noodles, thin spaghetti, curls, waves, and more. It's constructed from strong, durable stainless steel that can whip through anything — even tougher veggies like the sweet potato. If you're trying to add more vitamins and nutrients into your life or just want to spice up the ones you already eat, this is an indispensable cooking tool.

26 A Clock For Deep Sleepers That Shakes You Out Of Bed Sonic Alert Sonic Bomb Alarm Clock $31 See On Amazon There's no way you'll sleep through this sonic bomb alarm clock — in addition to delivering the loudest noise ever (with adjustable volume, thank goodness), it actually shakes your bed, jolting you to attention. This clock has built-in pulsating alert lights and comes in six colors. It's the loudest, most intense alarm clock you can own, but one that's perfect for anyone who has a habit of sleeping through their alarm.

27 A Water Flosser That Gives You An Excuse To Toss Out Your String Dental Floss Waterpik Aquarius Water Flosser $79 See On Amazon Finally, an excuse to get rid of ordinary dental floss: this water flosser can clean teeth and gums and freshen breath and it requires nothing more than a few minutes of your time each day. With 10 pressure settings and seven water flossing tips, this device cleans between teeth and under the gum line. Say bye to bacteria and food particles and never again wonder if your floss is getting everything from everywhere — this flosser gets the job done each time.

28 A Natural Boar Bristle Lint Brush That Picks Up Pet Hair In Seconds Miscly Professional Clothes Brush & Lint Remover $30 See On Amazon Your cat is a lot cuter on your couch than she is on your clothing. This clothes brush and lint remover works better than disposal lint brushes and removes dirt, hair, fur, and dust with just a few strokes. Because this brush is made from natural boar bristles, it's gentler on clothing and fabric than other lint removers and it's more powerful than synthetic brushes.

29 A Shower Filter That Gets Rid Of Bacteria From Water AquaBliss Shower Filter $32 See On Amazon You can invest in the best shampoos and soaps on the planet, but if you're showering in hard water or water that is filled with algae, chlorine, and heavy metals, your skin, scalp, and hair are going to feel greasy, dry, and itchy. Since we all can't up and move, this shower filter can be installed on any shower head — no tools required. It contains a removable cartridge that can be changed when needed and it provides instant water filtration that removes the gunk from your water so that it's healthier and better for your skin and hair.

30 A Charcoal And Coconut Toothpaste That Tastes As Great As It Works FineVine Activated Coconut Charcoal Toothpaste $11 See On Amazon We're here for natural charcoal toothpaste in a big way, but we're not always on board with the taste. Luckily, this brand has figured out that by adding mint so you can safely clean and whiten teeth with a gluten-free formula that doesn't make you cringe all the way through. It'll keep breath fresh, and it'll get rid of surface stains from coffee or wine.

31 A Waterproof Eye Makeup Primer That Keeps Liner And Shadows From Slipping And Smudging Thank Me Later Primer $15 See On Amazon Eye makeup primers are life-changing. And this one, which is paraben- and cruelty-free, is a cult favorite because it's waterproof and works wonders when it comes to keeping shadows and eyeliner from fading and slinking into the crease of your eye. A tiny amount is all you need to boost the color of your shadow and lock it in place for hours.

32 A Battery-Operate De-Fuzzer To Make Sweaters Look Brand New Conair Fabric Defuzzer $12 See On Amazon Lint brushes are great, but they can only do so much. When your favorite sweater has so many pills on it you're pretty sure the only solution is finally part ways with it, try this fabric defuzzer before taking extreme measures. It's battery operated and features a detachable lint catcher and large shaving head. Yes, shaving head: it safely removes pills, fuzz, and lint from anything.

33 A Brush Cleaner That Gets Rid Of Loose Hair And Dust From Hair Brushes Denman Hair Brush Cleaner $7 See On Amazon Cleaning the hair and product buildup grossness from our brushes isn't anyone's idea of a good time, but it has to get done. Make the job less of a chore with this hair brush cleaner, a dual-ended tool that has a pointed end for pulling out stuck hair and a brush end for removing debris and dust. It works on all brushes and won't mess up their bristles, either.

34 The Tingly Soap That's A Cult-Favorite Dr. Bronner's Pure-Castile Liquid Soap $16 See On Amazon This pure-Castile liquid soap is a cult-favorite for a reason — it has a peppermint scent to pleasantly give you the tingles while waking you up, it's organic and vegan, it foams up to an incredible lather, and it's safe to use on the body or face. Best of all, a host of obsessed fans have come up with a million different ways to use this classic: it's great as a natural pest spray and a laundry detergent, too. It's also made with organic olive, coconut, and jojoba oil to keep you hydrated and moisturized.

35 A Compact Essential Oil Diffuser That Works For Hours PureSpa Essential Oil Diffuser $30 See On Amazon A whisper-quiet model that gives off aromatherapy for up to seven hours, this compact diffuser is small but seriously effective. It works in any room that's up to 250 square-feet, and has color-changing LED lights to add ambience to any room. Reviewers love that it's sturdy, never gets knocked over, and is great to travel with.

36 A Peeling Pad That Exfoliates With Wine Neogen Dermalogy Gauze Peeling Wine $18 See ON Amazon Wine isn't just for drinking — these Korean peeling pads gently exfoliate and promote clearer, smoother skin with ingredients like wine extract, blueberry extract, and grape seed. It's high in resveratrol, which is a naturally fermented ingredient in red wine that helps even skin tone while it provides skin with powerful antioxidants. It also has lactic acid, which completely clears out pores. Reviewers note that it smells like grapes, not wine, and most are hooked after the first use.

37 A Little Lamp That Helps Boost Mood Verilux Happy Light $0 See On Amazon If you're having trouble sleeping or find yourself a little down during the winter months, try out this Happy Light. It's 5,000 lux of light therapy that can help reset your circadian rhythm for better sleep or provide you with a mood boost. It's lightweight and portable, and one reviewer had a particularly adorable observation: "I love this light. It makes me feel way better when it's grim and dark and wintery. It's very bright, and just what I was looking for. I guess my cat missed the sun too, because she makes a point of lying in front of it when it's on, and it makes her less grumpy."

38 The Pillowcase That Protects Your Hair And Skin Alaska Bear Natural Silk Pillowcase $23 See On Amazon Made with 19 momme mulberry silk, this smooth pillowcase doesn't just feel luxurious — it has skin and hair benefits, too. It prevents frizz, breakage, bed head, and can even help skin from breaking out. It has a zipper for a perfect fit, and over 3,000 reviewers love this case. One writes: "I've never had issues with my skin so I'm not sure about that but I have really curly hair and this keeps my ringlets looking good for days. With a normal cotton pillowcase it usually separates my curls so I had to wash it everyday."

39 A Tiny Little Speaker That's Loud AF Anker SoundCore Mini $30 See On Amazon This tiny little speaker works with any device that has Bluetooth and provides crystal-clear sound and pretty strong bass. Once charged, it'll work for 15 straight hours, and it will work with devices as far as 66 feet away. It also has FM radio capabilities, works with Siri and Google Voice, and even has Micro SD card capabilities. A lot of reviewers are obsessed with this one, calling it "outstanding."

40 An Air Purifying Bag That Naturally Rids Your House Of Odors Activated Bamboo Deodorizer (4 Pack) $9 See On Amazon If you're looking for a natural way to rid your house, gym bag, car, or shoes of odor, try this carbon activated bamboo charcoal bag. Not only does it remove odors from the air while purifying it, it also removes moisture and mold to seriously relieve allergies. It's reusable up to two years, and it can even be placed in the refrigerator.

41 A Blister Balm That Really Works BodyGlide Anti Blister Balm $8 See On Amazon If applied before wearing uncomfortable shoes (or just ones you haven't broken in yet), this gentle anti-blister balm is fortified with vitamin A and E to protect feet from irritation. It also soothes inflammation, moisturizes chapped or dry feet, and lets sweat escape. It's vegan, cruelty-free, and won't damage footwear of any kind.

42 A Foundation Brush That Provides The Smoothest Coverage Foundation Makeup Brush $10 Amazon This soft, dense makeup brush is one of the best you can get if you want a smooth foundation application. It has synthetic bristles, and the flat top will leave skin with an airbrushed finish. It works with powder, liquid, and cream products, and it requires less of it (which should save you money over time!) to get a full coverage look.