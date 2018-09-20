Jenny and Ben had these unique, Tinder-themed cookies at their wedding to commemorate the way they met. The couple matched on Tinder soon after the app first launched. "I'll never forget — it was New Year's Eve 2012 and my friend Rebecca (who ended up becoming my maid-of-honor) was visiting from out of town. We downloaded the app strictly for fun, and it became more of a game than anything else," Jenny tells Elite Daily.

Like many people, Jenny used Tinder only when — and if — she could find time in her busy work schedule. "We both were completely swamped with the pressures and expectations of life in general," Jenny says of her and now-husband Ben. "Tinder made it easy."

On their first date in June 2013, Jenny and Ben discussed their one mutual friend from Tinder, found via Facebook. He was a cousin of Jenny's who had actually grown up with Ben and his brother. "We quickly learned that Ben's parents had close friends who knew my father years and years before he passed away. Hearing Ben's parents tell me stories about my father was one of the most out of body experiences I've ever had. It was then when I realized that it didn't matter whether we met in the basement of a bar, riding bikes in Central Park, or through an app called Tinder. It was the app that caused us meet, but fate that brought us together in the first place," says Jenny.

The two were engaged in May 2014, married in November 2014, and had their daughter, Colby, on April 23, 2018. "It is difficult to try and change the perception of Tinder, but I will continue to defend it as if I created it on my own," says Jenny. "If anything, I'm living proof that if you swipe through a lot of frogs, you may just meet one you like."