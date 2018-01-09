20 MLK Jr. Quotes For Instagram Captions To Honor The Day

When you recall the civil rights movement, Martin Luther King Jr. is one of the first people who comes to mind. Yes, there were many efforts that played a role in the ultimate success of the movement, but when it comes to a spokesperson, MLK's presence is extremely well-known. Having MLK Jr. quotes for Instagram captions shouldn't be something taken lightly.

Clearly, your picture should express something with a purpose and with enough significance that the MLK quote has embodied yet another riveting meaning. Let me also mention that you don't have to share the same race as MLK to admire his stance and speeches. Ultimately, he utilized the English language and his empowering stage presence to fight for a cause he knew was right. Anybody, and I mean absolutely anybody, can appreciate that hustle and devotion, no matter what ethnicity or race you are.

This year, MLK Day is on Monday, Jan. 15, which is the day of MLK's actual birthday. So, if you are looking for a pristine time to use one of his quotes, that'd be a pretty honorable way to do it. Ultimately, MLK's fight against racial injustices and the words he used as his instrument can still be used as victoriously as you'd like on the 'Gram.

1. "Faith is taking the first step even when you don't see the whole staircase." — Martin Luther King Jr.

2. "The time is always right to do what is right." — Martin Luther King Jr.

3. "Darkness cannot drive out darkness; only light can do that. Hate cannot drive out hate; only love can do that." — Martin Luther King Jr.

4. "In the End, we will remember not the words of our enemies, but the silence of our friends." — Martin Luther King Jr.

5. "Love is the only force capable of transforming an enemy into a friend." — Martin Luther King Jr.

6. "The ultimate measure of a man is not where he stands in moments of comfort and convenience, but where he stands at times of challenge and controversy." — Martin Luther King Jr.

7. "Our lives begin to end the day we become silent about things that matter." — Martin Luther King Jr.

8. "We must accept finite disappointment, but never lose infinite hope." — Martin Luther King Jr.

9. "We may have all come on different ships, but we're in the same boat now." — Martin Luther King Jr.

10. "Life's most persistent and urgent question is, 'What are you doing for others?" — Martin Luther King Jr.

11. "I have decided to stick with love. Hate is too great a burden to bear." — Martin Luther King Jr.

12. "We must learn to live together as brothers or perish together as fools." — Martin Luther King Jr.

13. "We are not makers of history. We are made by history." — Martin Luther King Jr.

14. "Everything that we see is a shadow cast by that which we do not see." — Martin Luther King Jr.

15. "An individual has not started living until he can rise above the narrow confines of his individualistic concerns to the broader concerns of all humanity." — Martin Luther King Jr.

16. "I have a dream that my four little children will one day live in a nation where they will not be judged by the color of their skin, but by the content of their character." — Martin Luther King Jr.

17. "If a man has not discovered something that he will die for, he isn't fit to live." — Martin Luther King Jr.

18. "Injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere." — Martin Luther King Jr.

19. "There can be no deep disappointment where there is not deep love." — Martin Luther King Jr.

20. "The quality, not the longevity, of one's life is what is important." — Martin Luther King Jr.

MLK Day is a time for self reflection. Think about how you want to leave your mark on the world, and do it.