15 Flirty Texts To Send Your Crush On Thanksgiving 2019

You may think of Thanksgiving as an opportunity to eat potatoes in as many different forms as you can, but it's also a great opportunity for flirting with your crush. On Turkey Day, the object of your affection is likely stuck peeling carrots and talking to nosy aunts, so they're sure to welcome a distraction. The holiday also provides plenty of topics for discussion, and if you're in need of some flirty texts to send your crush on Thanksgiving, I've got some fun ideas to help you (Plymouth) rock your crush's world.

Whether you're trying to woo an ex from high school, a childhood crush, or a cutie you just matched with on a dating app, there's no wrong way to say "hey" on Turkey Day. If you're feeling a little shy, a friendly text can still put you on your crush's radar. If you're feeling (butter) ballsy, a risqué message will help you make your intentions clear. Once you're done dressing the turkey and mashing the potatoes, go ahead and get your flirt on. Even if you already have plenty of reasons to feel grateful, a great convo with a crush will leave you feeling extra #blessed this Thanksgiving.

Casual Texts Westend61/Westend61/Getty Images The best way to your crush's heart? Through their stomach (or their TV). Thanksgiving is full of traditions, and a casual way to start a convo with a crush is asking how they celebrate Turkey Day. A lighthearted debate about whether or not you like canned cranberry sauce might just lead to something more. Here are some sweet (potato) texts you can use to get a convo going. "Which football team are you rooting for in the game today?"

"What side dish are you most looking forward to eating? I'm a mashed potato girl myself."

"What do you think is the best balloon in the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade? My person fav is SpongeBob, but I will also accept the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles as a response."

"I'm going to need you to rank the following options: apple pie, pecan pie, and pumpkin pie. And yes, if you rank them incorrectly, I'm going to judge you."

"Very important question: What are your thoughts on putting marshmallows in a sweet potato casserole?"

Funny Texts Holidays can be stressful, so why not make your crush smile with a little Thanksgiving humor? Swapping funny anecdotes or corny jokes is sure to put a smile on your crush's face (and pretty likely to get you a flirty response). To make that special someone gobble — er, I mean giggle, try one of these texts. "Which one of your relatives are you least looking forward to seeing for Thanksgiving? I promise I won't tell them."

"My aunt just asked me why I think it looks attractive to have a hoop hanging from my nostril. What's the most awkward question you were asked by a relative at dinner?"

"My mom just sent me back to the store because she said the potatoes I picked out looked 'dirty.' What's the most annoying thing you've been asked to do today?"

"Putting turkey giblets in the gravy — essential or disgusting? And if you don't know what 'giblets' are, I probably shouldn't ruin your Thanksgiving by telling you."

"Did you know there’s a book about a pilgrim who has a love affair with a turkey? It’s called 50 Shades of Gravy. I'm sorry, that joke was plucking terrible. Feel free to roast me for it."

Suggestive Texts Even if you're both feeling totally stuffed, you can still whet your crush's appetite with a suggestive message. Thanksgiving is all about giving thanks, and there's no better day to give your crush a text they won't soon forget. These texts might just help you get (p)lucky. "So what do you like better — thighs or breasts? And before you get the wrong idea, I'm talking about turkey. (Or am I...?)"

"My jeans are starting to feel too tight. I might need your help taking them off."

"Do you think you'll be too full after dinner for a little dessert?"

"If you're around later, I'd love to give you another reason to feel thankful."

"Have you basted your turkey yet today? Mine's dripping wet."