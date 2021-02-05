Due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, your Super Bowl Sunday plans most likely look a little different this year. If you're hosting a virtual viewing party, you can add a football-themed background that'll transport you to the field for sporting event. From the star quarterbacks to scenes from last year's halftime show, here are 15 Super Bowl Zoom backgrounds that you can use for the big day.

Fans across the country are gearing up for Super Bowl LV (55) on Sunday, Feb. 7, football's biggest event of the year when the Kansas City Chiefs take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Of course, you'll want to make sure you've got your snacks prepped for the festivities, but once that's set, you'll also want to up your virtual viewing party game. You can take it to the next level with a virtual background that'll swap out your living room for a photo that'll make you wanna yell, "Sports!"

To get started using Zoom's virtual background feature, you'll need to have a PC or Mac computer with Zoom version 4.6.0, or the Zoom mobile app for iOS, which is compatible with iPhone 8 or later and fifth generation iPad or later.

Once you've created an account and signed into Zoom, you can change your virtual background by heading to Settings and selecting the Virtual Background tab. You'll be able to use of Zoom's backdrops or upload your own with a high-res image or video from royalty-free image services like Pixabay, Unsplash, and Pexels. Here are some Super Bowl themed backgrounds to get you started.

1. The Weeknd

You can get ready for The Weeknd's highly anticipated Super Bowl halftime show with this background, featuring a shot from a live performance of "Blinding Lights."

2. Tom Brady

Go with the GOAT with this Tom Brady background featuring a snap of the quarterback from a game.

3. Pat Mahomes

Catch the Kansas City Chiefs' quarterback Pat Mahomes as he makes a play using this background.

4. Kansas City Chiefs

You can show off your pride for the Kansas City Chiefs using this background, which features the team's iconic red logo.

5. Rob Gronkowski

This background features tight end Rob Gronkowski when he was with the New England Patriots, but he'll be catching passes from Brady with the Bucs during the 2021 Super Bowl.

6. J.Lo at the 2020 Super Bowl Halftime Show

Get pumped for this year's Super Bowl halftime show with a throwback background featuring J. Lo's iconic performance at Super Bowl LIV.

7. 2020 Super Bowl Halftime Show with J. Lo and Shakira

J. Lo and Shakira gave an iconic performance at the 2020 Super Bowl halftime show. You can remember all the moves and songs with this background that includes the Pepsi halftime show logo.

8. Pat Mahomes at the 2020 Super Bowl

Get in the winning spirit with this background of Pat Mahomes leading the Chiefs to a comeback victory during Super Bowl LIV (54).

9. Football Players

You can add some excitement to your call with this background, which captures the moment just before a play.

10. Football Field

Transport yourself to the football field with this background featuring some game action.

11. Football Player

This background features a colorful illustration of a football player in action.

12. Football in Flames

You can spice up your virtual celebration with this background, which has flames surrounding a football.

13. "Run it Back"

Get ready to "run it back" with this background, featuring the Chiefs' iconic team mantra.

14. Viewing Party

Kick back on the couch with this background, which features a view of drinks, snacks, and the game. (It mind even remind you to refresh your own chip bowl!)

Due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, you'll want to opt to host a virtual viewing party via remote conferencing tools like Zoom. The coronavirus safety recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC)for events and gatherings as of Jan. 8 cites low-risk activities as virtual-only meetings. With your Super Bowl-themed background though, you'll be ready to get in on all the action.

If you think you’re showing symptoms of coronavirus, which include fever, shortness of breath, and cough, call your doctor before going to get tested. If you’re anxious about the virus’s spread in your community, visit the CDC for up-to-date information and resources, or seek out mental health support. You can find all Elite Daily's coverage of coronavirus here.