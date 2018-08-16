12 Fall 2018 Boot Trends You'll Want To Sport Before The First Leaf Drops

You're probably still wearing your strappy sandals and sundresses every day, but it's time to face the reality that summer is nearly over. Autumn, in all its fiery glory, is just around the corner, which means perusing fall 2018 boot trends is also right around the corner. If you're like me then you're gearing up for the best seasonal shopping event of the year because nothing, and I mean nothing, beats scouting out the best chunky knits, plaid skirts, wool pea-coats, and booties. Bring on the foliage and bring on the fall fashion.

Whether you're into patent or matte, stacked heels or chunky treads, fall 2018 footwear is poised to be mighty exciting. Hiking-inspired boots have never looked grungier or more fashion forward, while animal prints and geometric heel shapes reign supreme among the sleeker and more classic styles. As for color palettes, it's all about neutrals, with pops of earthy colors here and there.

Check out 12 of my favorite fall boot picks for under $100 below that span all styles and trends. Because coats tend to cover up most of your outfit during cold weather months, you can never have too many standout close-toed shoes, so don't feel guilty to snag a few pairs. A shoe addict's rationale, indeed.

Spot On

Leopard print was huge for summer 2018 so chances are the trend will carry on into fall. This teeny tiny version of the print renders it almost a neutral—pair these boots with literally anything and they'll help the outfit shine.

Opposites Attract

Everyone needs a sold pair of white boots in their collection and this one is for the rocker babes. Featuring a tall heel, patent finish, and black accents, it's graphic gold.

Maroon 2

Thanks to their oxblood shade and crinkly finish, these patent boots are standouts.

What a Little Punk

Thanks to their buckle straps, treaded soles, and combat silhouette, these comfy lace-up boots have a bit of an edge to them. But don't worry, sweet pearl studding evens out their temperament.

Peachy Keen

Looking for a bit softer of a style that still packs neutral versatility? These peachy kicks go excellent with denim and earth tones and add an unexpected shine to any look.

Herman Munster

Chunky, punky, and so insanely cool.

Animal Style

Let your feet do the talking in these red zebra booties. Pair them with an LBD and red lips for a rocking night out.

Short Order

For when you want a sexy stiletto boot that won't kill your feet. Whoever said kitten heels were stuffy didn't see these.

Going Up

Want heels you won't slip in? These treaded oxblood booties will do the trick.

Yee-Haw

The Western boot trend is still very much in and these put a snakey, gravity-defying spin on it.

Suede Talker

Get hygge with it. Because everyone needs their go-to pair of brown suede boots.

Take a Hike

Practical for trekking though muddy mountain paths in? No. Chic AF? Absolutely.