Dating can be a lot of fun. You meet new people, have new experiences, and maybe even indulge in a little romance. Also, sex. But it can also be extremely frustrating, confusing, and discouraging at times. Thankfully, sometimes the best remedy for a tough situation is laughter, and laughing at the absurdity of dating is pretty much the best. There are so many hilarious memes about dating that really capture the struggle, because let's be honest: Sometimes, finding love is no joke.

What makes memes so amazing is that they can, in a few words or a photo, capture the most complex feelings. When you read them you can't help but feel like, "Same!" But memes can also make the hard parts of looking for love feel a little bit easier, because you know at least one other person has been through the same dating trials and tribulations you have. Memes bring us together and help us laugh through the tears.

So, check out these memes that really do get to the heart of what it feels like to be actively (or, ahem, maybe not so actively) dating, and share them with your friends who you know can totally identify with them, too.

1 When you’re on a first date after a bad breakup. @hollis_jane/Twitter If you’ve ever gone through a bad breakup and had your friends push you to “just get back out there,” then this cactus is you. I’m not saying you really are damaged (you are adorable though), but the end of a bad relationship may leave your heart feeling, well, a little prickly. That is totally normal and OK.

2 Whenever anyone asks why you’re still single and you answer honestly. elitedailysexanddating on Instagram Don’t let anyone shame you for being single. Let them know you realize you’re so amazing, you’d date a clone of yourself if you only could. Come on science, make it happen.

3 When your inner saboteur wins… again. textswithbadger on Instagram I think for this meme to truly be accurate, in my case, that button would need to be a lot bigger. Like unavoidably massive. Think, planetary scale.

4 When you know it’s just a matter of time until they see the “real” you. kirstin_ej on Instagram Been here, done that. Poured myself another glass.

5 On the best day ever. elitedailysexanddating on Instagram Listen, I wish I wasn’t this petty, but sometimes you’ve got to take the victories where you can find them. And if you’re crushing life while they're still just flailing through, then I say: Enjoy that piping hot cup of justice tea. And maybe post a thirst trap just to remind them what they're missing out on. Look, I told you from the start that I was petty.

6 When your date is feeling the holiday spirit. elitedailysexanddating on Instagram When they told you they love Halloween, this is not what you thought they meant.

7 When you were the ghost this time. elitedailysexanddating on Instagram Hey, sometimes you’re the ghoster and sometimes you’re the ghostee. Modern dating! To that, I say “boo!” (Sorry, couldn’t resist.)

8 Me on every date I ever went on… ever. zenavox on Instagram No, seriously. Every single date.

9 When you got your priorities straight. @Meg2021han/Twitter Hey! That is a totally valid question. But like... have you though?