10 Memes About Dating That Are Too Real & Will Lowkey Make You Want To Cry
Dating can be a lot of fun. You meet new people, have new experiences, and maybe even indulge in a little romance. Also, sex. But it can also be extremely frustrating, confusing, and discouraging at times. Thankfully, sometimes the best remedy for a tough situation is laughter, and laughing at the absurdity of dating is pretty much the best. There are so many hilarious memes about dating that really capture the struggle, because let's be honest: Sometimes, finding love is no joke.
What makes memes so amazing is that they can, in a few words or a photo, capture the most complex feelings. When you read them you can't help but feel like, "Same!" But memes can also make the hard parts of looking for love feel a little bit easier, because you know at least one other person has been through the same dating trials and tribulations you have. Memes bring us together and help us laugh through the tears.
So, check out these memes that really do get to the heart of what it feels like to be actively (or, ahem, maybe not so actively) dating, and share them with your friends who you know can totally identify with them, too.
1When you’re on a first date after a bad breakup.
If you’ve ever gone through a bad breakup and had your friends push you to “just get back out there,” then this cactus is you. I’m not saying you really are damaged (you are adorable though), but the end of a bad relationship may leave your heart feeling, well, a little prickly. That is totally normal and OK.
2Whenever anyone asks why you’re still single and you answer honestly.
Don’t let anyone shame you for being single. Let them know you realize you’re so amazing, you’d date a clone of yourself if you only could. Come on science, make it happen.
3When your inner saboteur wins… again.
I think for this meme to truly be accurate, in my case, that button would need to be a lot bigger. Like unavoidably massive. Think, planetary scale.
4When you know it’s just a matter of time until they see the “real” you.
Been here, done that. Poured myself another glass.
5On the best day ever.
Listen, I wish I wasn’t this petty, but sometimes you’ve got to take the victories where you can find them. And if you’re crushing life while they're still just flailing through, then I say: Enjoy that piping hot cup of justice tea. And maybe post a thirst trap just to remind them what they're missing out on. Look, I told you from the start that I was petty.
6When your date is feeling the holiday spirit.
When they told you they love Halloween, this is not what you thought they meant.
7When you were the ghost this time.
Hey, sometimes you’re the ghoster and sometimes you’re the ghostee. Modern dating! To that, I say “boo!” (Sorry, couldn’t resist.)
8Me on every date I ever went on… ever.
No, seriously. Every single date.
9When you got your priorities straight.
Hey! That is a totally valid question.
But like... have you though?
10When you realize you really are all you need to be happy.
Spoiler alert: You are enough to be happy. Being with someone you love can be really amazing. I highly recommend it. But so is being single, being free, and finding out who you really are as an individual.
So, if reading these memes makes you feel like dating is a nightmare, then take a break and just do you for a while. Come back to the dating scene when you can laugh at these again… and cry… and laugh again. Like I am right now. Ahem.
Check out the “Best of Elite Daily” stream in the Bustle App for more stories just like this!