Amazon Prime Day 2021 has arrived! From midnight PT on Monday, June 21 through Tuesday, June 22, there will be thousands of deals going live around the clock.

Below is where you'll find some of the most unbelievable sales happening right this very second.

50% Off This Wildly Popular Ancestry DNA Test 23andMe Health + Ancestry DNA Test Amazon - $198 $99 See On Amazon Half off for Prime Day, 23andMe's best-selling genetic DNA test has helped more than 25,000 reviewers on Amazon discover their ancestral history. This specific version of their classic DNA test also offers insight and data on any specific health concerns related to your genetics and ancestry, making it an even better value. It's earned a glowing 4.7-star rating on Amazon.

50% Off The Fire TV Stick 4K With Half A Million 5-Star Reviews Fire TV Stick 4K Streaming Device Amazon - $49.99 $39.99 See On Amazon Snag the Fire TV Stick 4K and enjoy features like Alexa voice remote, Dolby Atmos audio support, and 8 GB of storage. The line has earned a 4.7-star rating overall after an incredible 600,000-plus reviews, so it's clear to see that buyers definitely think it's worth it.

33% Off These Crest 3D Whitestrips With A Light For Optimal Brightening Crest 3D White Whitestrips with Light Amazon - $59.69 $39.99 See On Amazon Boost the whitening and brightening potential of Crest Whitestrips with an accompanying LED light that accelerates your results and lasts up to 36 months. The kit, which is 33% off, comes with 10 treatments and boasts a 4.5-star rating and more than 9,000 reviews.

21% Off This iRobot Roomba 692 iRobot Roomba 692 Robot Vacuum Amazon - $240.49 $189.99 See On Amazon With a sleek design and Wi-Fi capabilities, this iRobot Roomba 692 makes vacuuming a breeze. Advanced sensors help it detect dirt and navigate your home, and you can use Google Assistant or Amazon Alexa to give voice commands and set cleaning schedules. Get it for a serious discount for Prime Day while this deal lasts.

33% Off This 43-Inch Toshiba Smart TV Toshiba 43-inch Smart HD TV, Fire TV Edition Amazon - $298.48 $199.99 See On Amazon With more than 16,000 reviews and a glowing 4.7-star rating on Amazon, this 43-inch smart TV is one of the most popular televisions around for good reason: It comes with Fire TV technology that makes it easy to watch your favorite streaming content on Prime Video, Hulu, Netflix, and more, and even has built-in Alexa.

72% Off These Iconic White Sneakers adidas Grand Court Sneaker Amazon - $64.96 $18.19 See On Amazon These iconic adidas tennis shoes are super popular, with more than 22,000 reviews on Amazon and an overall rating of 4.7 stars. Made from faux leather with rubber soles and cushioned insoles, they're not just cute (and available in a ton of colors), they're also comfortable. And best of all, this Prime Day, they're very much on sale.

62% Off This 2-Piece Set Of Samsonite Hard-side Luggage Samsonite Winfield 2 Hardside Expandable Luggage, 2-Piece Set Amazon - $368.39 $139.99 See On Amazon It's hard to beat high-quality hardside luggage, and this set from Samsonite is currently on sale for a whopping 62% off. It comes with a 20-inch and a 24-inch suitcase with spinner wheels, and the set boasts an impressive 9,300 five-star ratings on Amazon.

35% Off The Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 10.4, 32 GB Amazon - $229.23 $149 See On Amazon Boasting a 4.5-star rating after more than 9,000 Amazon reviews, the Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 is loaded full of features fans love — an extra-wide 10.4-inch screen, state-of-the-art surround sound, and a long-lasting battery, to name a few. Plus, with your order, you get two free months of YouTube Premium and six free months of Spotify Premium.

24% Off The Echo Show 10 Echo Show 10 (3rd Gen) Amazon - $249.99 $189 See On Amazon The Echo Show 10 connects you to Alexa and then to everything you can imagine — from your favorite TV shows to recipes and far-away friends. You can use it to display photographs and even serve as a security camera. It boasts a 4.5-star rating and more than 10,000 reviews.

30% Off This Genius Reusable Notebook That Uploads To The Cloud Rocketbook Fusion Smart Reusable Notebook Amazon - $37 $25.90 See On Amazon Clocking an overall rating of 4.5 stars and a total of 30,700 ratings on Amazon so far, the Rocketbook Fusion is an innovative notebook that's designed to be reused. To use it, take a photo of your notes to upload a digital version to your preferred cloud service, then erase the page with the included cloth and start anew. The 42-page notebook has a variety of page layouts, including planner, dot-grid, and lined pages. "I love that I only have to keep up with one notebook. Rocketbook keeps me organized and simplified," wrote one reviewer.

30% Off This Award-Winning Lash Enhancing Serum Grande Cosmetics GrandeLASH-MD Lash Enhancing Serum, 2 mL Amazon - $65 $45.50 See On Amazon This cult-favorite lash serum is formulated with peptides, vitamins, and amino acids to help your lashes look longer and thicker in four to six weeks. Simply apply to your lash line once a day and find out why more than 14,000 Amazon reviewers have given it an overall rating of 4.4 stars on the site.

47% Off This Classic Calvin Klein Bralette Calvin Klein Regular Modern Cotton Bralette Amazon - $28.09 $14.89 See On Amazon With more than 11,900 five-star ratings on Amazon, this Calvin Klein bralette has accumulated tons of rave reviews describing how comfortable it is. One fan wrote, "This is the softest, most comfortable bralette I own," and another called it "unbelievably comfortable yet supportive." Plus, the racerback design means you won't ever have to fiddle with falling straps. Don't be surprised if you want to wear it every day.

40% Off This Oral-B Smart Electric Toothbrush Oral-B Pro SmartSeries Rechargeable Electric Toothbrush Amazon - $100 $54.99 See On Amazon This smart electric toothbrush from Oral-B is Bluetooth-enabled, so you can get real-time feedback about the quality of your brushing in order to improve your technique. With more than 4,000 reviews on Amazon and a 4.5-star rating, this popular electric toothbrush has five modes to clean your teeth effectively, and even comes with a charging stand and a travel case.

39% Off This Best-Selling Portable Charger Anker PowerCore 26800 Portable Charger Amazon - $65.56 $39.99 See On Amazon Whether you're traveling with your phone or iPad, this Anker portable charger ensures you'll never run out of power. The 2,6800 mAh device has more power than you'll need to fully charge your phone or tablet. Three USB output ports are designed to let you utilize high-speed charging for three devices at once, and dual micro USB inputs ensure that when your portable charger runs out of juice, it recharges very quickly. The charger comes with two micro-USB cables, a travel pouch, and the rave reviews of more than 25,000 Amazon users, who give it a 4.7-star rating overall.

47% Off This Powerful Shark Vacuum With A HEPA Filter Shark Lift-Away TruePet Upright Vacuum with HEPA Filter Amazon - $318.85 $168.99 See On Amazon This Shark upright vacuum features a HEPA filter that traps 99.9% of allergens and dust, with the ability to transition from hard floors to carpet and tools that include a Pet Power Brush to lift away stubborn pet fur and hair. Grab one on Prime Day and see why it has a 4.6-star rating and more than 8,600 reviews.

40% Off The FitBit Inspire 2 Tracker Fitbit Inspire 2 Health & Fitness Tracker Amazon - $99.98 $59.99 See On Amazon Get 40% off the Fitbit Inspire 2 during Prime if you act quickly. The popular model features a six-day battery life, water-resistance, and built-in GPS. It even comes with a one-year subscription to Fitbit Premium which gives you bonus info on sleep, nutrition, and fitness.

55% Off This Hoover Deep-Cleaning Carpet Shampooer Hoover Power Scrub Deluxe Carpet Cleaner Machine Amazon - $222.20 $99.99 See On Amazon Easily deep clean your carpet with the Hoover Power Scrub Deluxe, which uses 360-degree brushes and a suction nozzle to powerfully get rid of any dirt or grime. The process will involve getting your carpet wet, but the device uses hot air to dry your carpet. Additional tools help you target stains anywhere. With more than 32,000 Amazon reviews and a 4.5-star rating overall, it's safe to say that a lot of people swear by this useful cleaning tool.

38% Off This Waterproof Kindle Paperwhite Kindle Paperwhite – Ad-Supported Amazon - $129.02 $79.99 See On Amazon Save almost $50 on the lightweight, waterproof Kindle Paperwhite, which boasts nearly 110,000 reviews and a 4.6-star rating from book lovers. The waterproof e-reader has a glare-free display and an adjustable light so you can read anywhere — even in bright sunlight.

30% Off This Delightfully Refreshing Facial Spray Mario Badescu Facial Spray with Aloe, Herbs, and Rosewater Amazon - $12 $8.40 See On Amazon Give your skin an instant refresh with the cult-favorite Mario Badescu facial spray packed with hydrating aloe. It has earned a 4.5-star rating overall with nearly 40,000 customer reviews so you know it's well-loved.

40% Off This 8-Piece Ring Home Security Kit Ring Alarm Home Security Kit (8 Pieces) Amazon - $249.98 $149.99 See On Amazon With a base station, a keypad, a motion detector, a range extender, and four sensors, this home security kit from Ring is a great home upgrade any day. But for Prime Day it's seriously discounted, so you can outfit any one- or two-bedroom home with the security you need to feel safe and protected. At just $10 a month, the Ring subscription also gives you 24/7 access to emergency police, fire, and medical response whenever your alarm is triggered.

43% Off These Bose Noise-Cancelling Wireless Headphones Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones Amazon - $401.75 $229 See On Amazon These noise-cancelling headphones from Bose have a comfortable over-ear design and sound quality that audiophiles love. They have an overall 4.5-star rating from over 21,000 Amazon shoppers, and are currently seriously on sale.

35% Off This 32-Inch Toshiba Smart TV Toshiba 32LF221U21 32-inch Smart HD 720p TV - Fire TV Edition, Released 2020 Amazon - $199.98 $129.99 See On Amazon This 32-inch Toshiba smart TV comes pre-loaded with Fire TV, so you'll be ready to stream your favorite shows as soon as you take it out of the box. It's popular on Amazon with an overall 4.7-star rating from over 16,800 shoppers, and it’s seriously on sale on Prime Day.

42% Off This 6-Quart Instant Pot Duo Plus Instant Pot Duo Plus (6-Quart) Amazon - $120.67 $69.99 See On Amazon The Instant Pot Duo Plus is a nine-in-one heavy-hitter in the kitchen, allowing you to slow cook, whip up fluffy rice, make your own yogurt, and more. With a 6-quart capacity, it has a crystal clear display and one-touch operation that makes it simple to use. It also comes backed nearly 30,000 five-star ratings on Amazon, and you can get it for a major discount for Prime Day.

33% Off These On-Trend Biker Shorts BALEAF Women's 8" High Waist Biker Shorts Amazon - $20.88 $13.99 See On Amazon These popular bike shorts have a high waisted silhouette with a wide, comfortable waistband that won't dig in. They're made from a supportive blend of polyester and spandex, and boast over 33,000 perfect five-star ratings on Amazon.

44% Off These Bose Wireless Bluetooth Headphones Bose SoundLink Around-Ear Wireless Headphones Amazon - $230.36 $129 See On Amazon “The sound quality is exquisite. I have heard notes in both the music and the artists voice that I haven't heard before," one customer raved about these wireless Bose headphones, and with a 4.6-star overall rating after more than 22,000 reviews, lots of people agree. During Prime, get them at major discount.

47% Off The New Fire 10 Tablet Amazon All-New Fire HD 10 Tablet Amazon - $150.92 $79.99 See On Amazon Newly launched by Amazon, this 10-inch Fire tablet has 32 gigabytes of storage space, has built-in Alexa voice control, and comes with a case that can be attached to Amazon's Bluetooth keyboard (sold separately), adding even more functionality. For just $80 while Prime Day sales last, this is a great deal for anyone looking to upgrade their tech.

70% Off This 3-Piece Samsonite Hardside Luggage Set Samsonite Centric 2 Hardside Expandable Luggage (3-Piece) Amazon - $539.03 $161.71 See On Amazon This durable hardshell luggage set includes three pieces — one carry-on suitcase and two larger ones — each of which are encased with scratch-resistant material that zippers shut. They all feature wheels that can spin in all directions for easy transport, as well as straps on the inside to keep everything in place. Choose from five colors: navy, silver, black, Caribbean blue, and emerald green.

46% Off The Amazon Echo Show 8 Amazon Echo Show 8 (1st Gen) Amazon - $129.61 $69.99 See On Amazon With an 8-inch HD screen, the Echo Show 8 offers so much functionality in its table-friendly design. Use this to make calls, watch videos, play music, follow a recipe, or curate grocery lists, all with built-in Alexa technology. It can also ask as a smart home hub, controlling your Alexa-compatible smart light bulbs, outlets, or other home tech. This device has earned a near-perfect, 4.7-star overall rating from more than 220,000 Amazon users.

40% Off This 5-Piece Ring Home Security System Ring Alarm Home Security System 5-Piece Kit (2nd Gen) Amazon - $199.98 $119.99 See On Amazon Get an amazing 40% off this easy-to-install, much-loved alarm system during Prime Day. Each package includes a base, keypad, contact sensor, motion detector, and even a range extender. Plus, this set works with Alexa to make using it a breeze.

44% Off This Blink Outdoor Security Camera With Motion Detection Blink Outdoor HD Security Camera Amazon - $89.27 $49.99 See On Amazon This highly-rated Blink outdoor security camera is on sale for 44% off, and boasts over 36,000 five-star ratings on Amazon. It's Alexa-compatible, and the HD camera has a two-year battery life.

38% Off This Fan-Favorite iRobot Roomba Vacuum iRobot Roomba i6+ (6550) Robot Vacuum Amazon - $806.44 $499.99 See On Amazon This Roomba vacuum has all the features you want in a robot vacuum, from a self-cleaning function and smart mapping to Alexa-enabled voice control. It boasts over 4,600 five-star ratings on Amazon, and this Prime Day you can get it majorly marked down.

33% Off This Alexa-Enabled Fire TV Cube Fire TV Cube | Hands-free streaming device with Alexa | 4K Ultra HD Amazon - $119.39 $79.99 See On Amazon Stream your favorite content in 4K Ultra HD with this Fire TV Cube, which is currently on sale for 33% off. It's Alexa-enabled, and boasts an impressive overall rating of 4.6 stars on Amazon from over 47,000 shoppers.

43% Off The Blink Mini Smart Camera Blink Mini Indoor Smart Camera Amazon - $35.07 $19.99 See On Amazon Setting up a home security system is easy with the fan-favorite Blink Mini, which has garnered nearly 110,000 ratings on Amazon and an overall 4.5 stars. The Wi-Fi-enabled camera features motion detection, night vision, and two-way audio you can use as an intercom. At such a huge discount for Prime Day, it's practically a steal.

38% Off This Hoover Compact Carpet Cleaner Hoover PowerDash Pet Compact Carpet Cleaner Machine Amazon - $129.02 $79.99 See On Amazon Boasting more than 43,000 Amazon ratings and an overall 4.5-star rating thus far, the Hoover PowerDash Pet is a must-have for deep-cleaning soiled carpets. It incorporates a special Heatforce technology to dry floors faster, and reviewers have reported that the carpet cleaner is easy to assemble, use, and store.

33% Off This Steam Mop With More Than 30,000+ Ratings BISSELL Power Fresh Steam Mop Amazon - $89.54 $59.99 See On Amazon Get rid of 99.9% of germs with this fan-favorite steam mop. It works on most hard floors and offers three steam settings so you can customize your clean. No wonder it has gotten more than 30,000 reviews and a 4.6-star rating overall.

40% Off The Amazon Echo Amazon Echo (4th Gen.) Amazon - $99.98 $59.99 See On Amazon Listen to music, podcasts, audiobooks, and radio stations with this latest version of the Amazon Echo. The spherical design features crisper, clearer sound with stronger bass than its previous iterations, and it promises more accurate voice recognition and faster Alexa responses. With over 59,000 ratings, it's rapidly becoming a fan-favorite.

38% Off This Blink Indoor Security Camera With 2-Way Audio Blink Indoor Wireless Security Camera Amazon - $80.63 $49.99 See On Amazon This indoor security camera is seriously marked down on Prime Day and offers a wireless way to keep an eye on your home during the day or even at night, thanks to night vision. It is compatible with Alexa and boasts a two-way audio feature that is available in the Blink app.

38% Off This 7-In-1 Instant Pot Cooker Instant Pot Duo Nova 7-in-1 Electric Pressure Cooker Amazon - $80.63 $49.99 See On Amazon This incredibly popular Instant Pot (with a 4.7-star rating and more than 160,000 reviews) has revolutionized the way people cook, making meals faster, easier, and simpler — and it can be yours for 38% off on Prime Day. This model can cook up to 3 quarts and features 14 one-touch programs and seven cooking functions that include a pressure cooker, rice cooker, and yogurt maker.

55% Off This Slim Keurig Coffee Maker That’s Perfect For Small Spaces Keurig K-Slim Coffee Maker Amazon - $111.09 $49.99 See On Amazon This wildly popular slim Keurig coffee maker boasts an impressive 4.6-star overall rating from over 23,800 Amazon shoppers. It has a 4-cup capacity, and can brew 8-, 10-, and 12-ounce cups of coffee.

30% Off This Luxe Brow Enhancing Serum For Bolder Brows GrandeBROW Brow Enhancing Serum Amazon - $70 $49 See On Amazon This cult-favorite brow serum uses plant extracts, botanical oils, and proteins to encourage faster, healthier brow growth in just six to eight weeks. With over 1,300 five-star ratings, Amazon customers agree that it makes brows look thicker and fuller, even on the sparsest of brows and bald spots. This luxury serum typically costs $70, but today you can get it for $49.

30% Off This 20-Pack Of Gillette Sensitive Razor Refills Gillette Mach3 Sensitive Men's Razor, 20 Refills Amazon - $39.99 $27.99 See On Amazon Stock up on your shaving essentials with this 20-pack of razor refills from Gillette. Each blade refill promises up to 15 shaves, so you'll be set for a while. And those with sensitive skin will especially love the proprietary mircrofin blades and lubricating gel strip that deliver a smooth shave without the irritation.

55% Off These Sweat-Resistant In-Ear Wireless Earbuds Skullcandy Indy True Wireless In-Ear Earbud Amazon - $84.44 $38 See On Amazon These Skullcandy wireless earbuds are Bluetooth-enabled, and have an impressive 16-hour battery life on a single charge. They have an IP55 rating, which means they're resistant to sweat, dust, and water, and are on sale this Prime Day for 55% off.

58% Off This Ring Light & Accessory Set Neewer RL-12 LED Ring Light Amazon - $80.74 $33.91 See On Amazon This 14-inch LED ring light is perfect for illuminating your face while you do your make up, jump on a zoom, or film a video. With the backing of 8,000 Amazon reviewers and a 4.7-star rating overall, this popular lighting solution comes with its own stand, carrying case, smartphone clamp, and button to shutter images or stop and start recording videos. It's 58% off while Prime Day sales last.

54% Off These Beloved Levi’s Skinny Jeans Levi's Women's 721 High Rise Skinny Jeans Amazon - $69.46 $31.95 See On Amazon If you love skinny jeans, you'll want to grab a pair of these classic Levi’s skinny jeans while they're 54% off for Prime Day. A fan favorite on Amazon, they boast over 13,000 perfect five-star ratings, and come in so many colors and styles.

40% Off These Fan-Favorite Crest Whitestrips Crest 3D White Professional Effects Whitestrips Teeth Whitening Kit Amazon - $49.98 $29.99 See On Amazon This Crest Whitestrips kit comes with everything you need to get whiter teeth at home, including 20 whitening strips and two 1-hour express whitening strips. Wildly popular on Amazon with an overall 4.6-star rating from over 45,000 Amazon shoppers, it's currently on sale for 40% off.

45% Off This Keurig Coffee Variety Pack Keurig Coffee Lovers Collection Variety Pack, 60 Count Amazon - $36.89 $20.29 See On Amazon Coffee lovers on Amazon are obsessed with this Keurig variety pack, which comes with a total of 60 K-cup pods in popular flavors like Cinnabon and Donut Shop. It boasts an impressive 4.6-star overall rating on Amazon from over 44,000 shoppers, and is currently majorly discounted.

50% Off The Brand-New Echo Dot Amazon All-New Echo Dot (4th Gen) Amazon - $49.98 $24.99 See On Amazon Few products have earned as cult-like a following as the Echo Dot, which has more than 286,000 Amazon reviews and counting, and a 4.7-star overall rating. With the ability to answer questions, tell you the weather, place your Amazon orders, or listen to podcasts or music, the Echo Dot is a multitalented smart home hub. It's on sale with an impressive markdown during Prime Day.

33% Off This 2-Pack Of Must-Have Tanks Amazon Essentials Slim-Fit Tank (2-Pack) Amazon - $14.93 $10 See On Amazon Stock up on these warm weather must-have tanks in two dozen different color combinations. Made from a soft and breathable blend of cotton, modal, and elastane, they're machine-washable and backed by a 4.6-star overall rating after more than 22,000 customers have weighed in.

30% Off This 10-Pack Of Gillette Fushion5 Razor Blades Gillette Fusion5 Men's Razor Blades Amazon - $34.99 $24.49 See On Amazon Stock up on Gillette razor blade refills with this 30% off deal, which has more than 7,500 reviews. The set includes 10 Fushion5 razor blades and two Fushion5 ProGlide razor blades, each of which features a lubrication strip to provide moisture for the most soothing shave.

52% Off The Perfect T-Shirt Bra From Calvin Klein Calvin Klein Perfectly Fit Lightly-Lined T-Shirt Bra Amazon - $46 $22.08 See On Amazon Stocking up on everyday T-shirt bras like this best-seller from Calvin Klein is always a good idea on sale days, and during Prime Day you can get this comfy bra for 52% off. This wardrobe staple has a lightly-lined, machine-washable, supportive design that has earned it a 4.3-star rating overall after 5,600 Amazon reviews.

30% Off This Gillette Mach 3 Sensitive Skin Razor With 5 Refills Gillette Mach 3 Sensitive Skin Razor Handle + 5 Refills Amazon - $16.93 $11.85 See On Amazon This classic Gillette Mach 3 razor has a lubricating strip that keeps irritation at bay, plus microfins that gently stretch skin for a smooth, close shave. The razor handle comes with five blade refills, and the whole pack has earned a 4.5-star rating after 2,400 reviews.

40% Off This Fire TV Stick Lite Fire TV Stick Lite with Alexa Voice Remote Amazon - $29.98 $17.99 See On Amazon If you want to stream from all your favorite services without a bulky device, the Fire TV Stick Lite is the perfect choice. It has a slim profile that plugs directly into your TV's HDMI port, and it comes with an Alexa-enable remote for voice control.

51% Off This Ultra-Popular Collagen Powder Garden of Life Grass Fed Collagen Peptides Powder Amazon - $43.98 $21.55 See On Amazon This collagen powder may help promote healthy skin, hair, and nails. Garden of Life's grass-fed collagen powder has thousands of five-star ratings on Amazon, and you can get it now for 51% off.

30% Off This Reef-Safe Mineral Sunscreen With SPF 50 MDSolarSciences SPF 50 Mineral Creme Amazon - $30 $21 See On Amazon This popular mineral cream has broad-spectrum SPF 50 protection and absorbs quickly without leaving a greasy residue. It's water-resistant, leaves a matte finish, and has over 800 perfect five-star ratings on Amazon.

30% Off These Cute & Comfy Joggers BALEAF Women's Cotton Lightweight Joggers Amazon - $29.99 $20.99 See On Amazon With over 16,000 ratings, these BALEAF joggers are probably the most popular sweatpants on the market, period. As one shopper wrote: "I fantasize about getting home and putting these on. I look forward to it more than anything." These cotton-spandex sweatpants will become your go-to for lounging or low-sweat activities like walks and gentle yoga; but they're surprisingly stylish and sleek-looking, so you can certainly wear them out of the house, too. (One customer even wore them to work.)

48% Off This Absurdly Popular 8-Pack Of Razor Blade Refills Gillette Fusion Power Men's Razor Blades (8-Pack) Amazon - $32.23 $16.76 See On Amazon This refills in this pack of Gillette razor blades are compatible with all Gillette five-blade razor models, and fans on Amazon love them. They boast an impressive overall rating of 4.7 stars, with over 26,000 perfect five-star ratings.

37% Off This 2-Pack Of Contigo Travel Mugs Contigo Autoseal West Loop Travel Mug, 16 oz. (2-Pack) Amazon - $31.81 $20.04 See On Amazon Available in a set of two, these Contigo travel mugs are a cult-favorite on Amazon, with a staggering 84,000 five-star reviews (and for good reason). Made out of tough stainless steel, they feature a double-wall, vacuum-insulated design to help keep your drink hot for up to five hours or cold for 12. The BPA-free plastic lid flips open, making it easy to clean, and it has the brand's patented Autoseal technology to minimize the chance of spills between sips.

68% Off This Multipack Of Calvin Klein Logo Briefs Calvin Klein Cotton Stretch Logo Multipack Bikini Panty (5-Pack) Amazon - $48.38 $15.48 See On Amazon This pack of popular stretch cotton underwear from Calvin Klein is a great Prime Day deal, especially since they're sold in a pack of five. They're made from 95% cotton with 5% elastane to keep them both soft and stretchy, and they have over 5,000 five-star ratings on Amazon.

30% Off The Ultimate Snack Pack From Frito Lay Frito Lay Sweet & Salty Snack Variety Box (50 Count) Amazon - $19.99 $13.99 See on Amazon You can satisfy your cravings on a budget with this 50-count variety box of sweet and salty snacks from Frito Lay. Perfect for road trips, work lunches, and simple afternoon munching, the pack includes favorites like Sun Chips, pretzels, and mini chocolate chip cookies.

30% Off This 24-Pack Of Sylvania LED Light Bulbs Sylvania 60-Watt Soft White Light Bulbs (24-Pack) Amazon - $21.99 $14.69 See On Amazon Stock up on this 24-pack of soft white bulbs that boasts a stellar 4.8-star overall rating after more than 8,000 reviews. The 60-watt LED bulbs are a great way to save money in the long run, too — each one lasts for up to seven years.

50% Off This 3rd Gen Echo Dot Echo Dot (3rd Gen) Smart Speaker With Alexa Amazon - $39.98 $19.99 See On Amazon Get the third-generation Echo Dot smart speaker for 50% off this Prime Day. This small-but-mighty Alexa-enabled speaker boasts an impressive 4.7-star rating from over a million Amazon shoppers who say it's super useful.

30% Off This Silky Styling Spray That’s Humidity-Proof COLOR WOW Dream Coat Supernatural Spray, 6.7 Oz. Amazon - $28 $19.60 See On Amazon This cult-favorite humidity-proof spray keeps frizz at bay and creates silkier, smoother strands with just a few sprays before you style and blow-dry your hair. This spray has a 4.3-star rating and more than 23,000 reviews and is offered at 30% off.

50% Off This Luxury Eye Cream From Peter Thomas Roth Peter Thomas Roth Instant FIRMx Eye Temporary Eye Tightener Amazon - $38 $19 See On Amazon A powerful blend of peptides, panthenol, and retinyl palmitate (a gentler derivative of retinol) in this cult-favorite Peter Thomas Roth eye cream work to tighten and brighten your under-eyes, while plants extracts offer a hydrating kick. This typically costs $38, but today you can get it for just $19 — a serious bargain for a luxury eye cream.

30% Off This Gillette Venus Razor With 4 Blade Refills Gillette Venus Extra Smooth Platinum Women's Razor + 4 Blade Refills Amazon - $22.94 $16.06 See On Amazon Far from flimsy, the metal handle on the Venus Extra Smooth Platinum razor has garnered high praise from reviewers, including one who wrote,"I love the handle, it just looks really nice and is easy to hold." Plus, the pivoting razor comes with four refills, which feature five blades and a lubricating strip for a smooth shave, to get you started. With nearly 5,000 reviews on Amazon thus far, it's a tried-and-true option.

47% Off This 3-Pack Of Calvin Klein Bikini Underwear Calvin Klein Carousel Logo Cotton Bikini Panty Amazon - $35.17 $18.64 See On Amazon These Calvin Klein bikini underwear are made from a blend of 90% cotton with 10% elastane for added stretch and comfort. An Amazon fan favorite, they have an overall rating of 4.6 stars from over 4,000 shoppers.

53% Off This 3-Pack Of Calvin Klein Boxer Briefs Calvin Klein Boxer Briefs, 3-Pack Amazon - $39.55 $18.59 See On Amazon This three-pack of classic Calvin Klein boxer briefs are made from 100% cotton with a brand logo elastic waistband and a functional fly. They come in packs of three in a variety of colors.

36% Off This 8-Pack Of Gillette Venus Sensitive Razor Blade Refills Gillette Venus Smooth Sensitive Razor Blade Refills (8 Count) Amazon - $25.09 $16.06 See On Amazon Designed to be gentle on sensitive skin prone to razor bumps, these Gillette razor blades come in a pack of eight, and have a "lubrastrip" that allows the razor to glide over your skin without causing any irritation. With 1,400 Amazon reviews and counting, these best-selling blade refills have earned a 4.5-star overall rating.

34% Off These Cult-Favorite LED Strip Lights Govee LED Strip Lights With Remote Control Amazon - $23.02 $15.19 See On Amazon These cult-favorite LED lights let you bring instant ambiance to your space. You get two rolls of adhesive lights each measuring 16.4 feet, for a total of 32.8 feet of lighting. Select from more than 20 different colors or use the included remote control to turn the lights on or off, adjust the brightness level, or change colors. And the lights boast an extremely long lifespan — 50,000 hours — so you'll be able to enjoy them for years to come.

70% Off The Amazon Echo Auto Amazon Echo Auto Amazon - $49.97 $14.99 See On Amazon Amazon's Echo Auto gives you access to your favorite Alexa technology in your car, so you can get guided directions, ask Alexa questions, and connect to your favorite music and playlists on SiriusXM, Spotify, and Apple Music. With over 100,000 Amazon reviews, this new device has won over so many users who spend a lot of time in their cars.

32% Off This 4-Pack Of Gillette Venus Sensitive Razor Refills Gillette Venus Sensitive Skin Razor Refills (4 Count) Amazon - $20.53 $13.96 See On Amazon This five-pack of razor refills is compatible with any Gillette Venus razor handle, and they're ideal for sensitive skin. The five-blade razors remove hair in just one pass, and they're complemented by a moisture ribbon that soothes and hydrates skin while preventing irritation.

30% Off This Mega-Pack Of Unscented Doggy Waste Bags Amazon Basics Unscented Dog Waste Bags (810 Count) - $17.99 $12.59 See On Amazon Pet owners: This mega-pack of dog waste bags has earned a near-perfect 4.8-star overall rating after 65,000 reviews. Why? Because they're reliably sturdy, easy to tear off from the roll, and come with a leash clip holder that makes walking your pup a whole lot more convenient.

30% Off This OPI Nail Strengthener With Legions Of Fans OPI Nail Envy Nail Strengthener Amazon - $17.96 $12.57 See On Amazon From cult-favorite brand OPI comes the Nail Envy nail strengthener, which has garnered a 4.5-star rating after 24,000 reviews. Formulated with hydrolyzed wheat protein and calcium, it fortifies nails so they won't crack, bend, or break... no matter what.

47% Off These Fan-Favorite Calcium + Vitamin D Supplements Nature's Bounty Calcium & Vitamin D (220 Count) Amazon - $23.17 $12.28 See On Amazon Supplements can be pricey, which is why this calcium and vitamin D combo is such a worthy Prime Day deal. The two nutrients work in tandem to support bone health, and they're gluten-, lactose-, and yeast-free.

33% Off This Bioderma Micellar Water With 20,000 Fans On Amazon Bioderma Sensibio H2O Micellar Water Amazon - $14.91 $9.99 See On Amazon Stock up on the cult-favorite Bioderma micellar water for 33% off while this deal lasts. With 4.7 stars overall after more than 23,000 reviews, customers loves how gentle it is while it effectively removes makeup and other impurities. No alcohol, oils, or parabens here either.

33% Off This 4-Pack Of Crest 3D White Toothpaste Crest 3D White Toothpaste (4-Pack) Amazon - $14.91 $9.99 See On Amazon This Crest toothpaste has earned a near-perfect 4.8 stars overall with nearly 40,000 reviews. During Prime Day, you can stock up on a four-pack packed with whitening power and cavity-fighting ingredients for just $10.

30% Off These LED Lights With A Remote Control Govee LED Strip Lights, 16.4 Ft. Amazon - $13.99 $9.79 See On Amazon With more than 50,000 reviews and a 4.7-star overall rating, these LED strip lights are a definitely favorite on Amazon. They're easy to set up, dimmable, and come with multiple lighting modes. Toggle through the dozen-plus colors with the handy remote.

30% Off This OPI Top Coat Spray OPI RapiDry Top Coat Spray Amazon - $10.95 $7.67 See On Amazon Banish nail polish smudges for good with this top coat spray. Just spritz it on at the very end and 60 seconds later, nails are good to go. You can even use it in between manicures to amp up the shine. No wonder it has 4.5 stars overall after more than 3,000 customers have chimed in.

54% Off These Seamless Hipster Panties From Calvin Klein Calvin Klein Invisibles Hipster Panty Amazon - $14.85 $6.83 See On Amazon This hipster-style Calvin Klein underwear is made from ultra-soft microfiber that sits smooth under clothes. Choose from a wide range of solid colors in these that are backed by 4.2 stars after more than 3,000 reviews.

30% Off This Vitamin-Infused Nail & Cuticle Oil CND SolarOil Nail & Cuticle Care Amazon - $8.50 $5.95 See On Amazon More than 10,000 customers have given this nail and cuticle oil a perfect five-star rating, with many writing things like "it's a miracle!" and "absolutely amazing." There's no better time to see the magic for yourself (or stock up) than Prime Day.