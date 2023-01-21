Here's Why Fans Think Miley Cyrus Is Shading Jennifer Lawrence In "Flowers"

Miley Cyrus isn’t just buying herself flowers; she’s also got the whole internet spiraling out of control with the video for her new breakup anthem “Flowers.” The music video has already sparked so many rumors that the kiss-off track is about her ex Liam Hemsworth, not the least of which being that she dropped the song on Hemsworth’s birthday. But fans think there’s even more shady Easter eggs hiding in the video, and one of them may be a shot at Hemsworth’s The Hunger Games co-star Jennifer Lawrence.

The detail in question appears at the very beginning of the video, as Cyrus struts on an overpass in a gold hooded dress. After making it to the other side, Cyrus took off the hood and tousled her hair, putting it up in a messy bun. Soon enough, a video went viral on TikTok pointing out that Cyrus look at that moment very closely mirror Lawrence’s gold dress and up-do at The Hunger Games premiere in 2012. Lawrence famously played Hemsworth’s love interest in the four film series from 2012 to 2015.

Frank Trapper/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images

So, why would Cyrus possibly be shading her ex’s former co-star? Fans are speculating that Cyrus is calling Hemsworth out for allegedly cheating on her with Lawrence. Another viral TikTok revived a 2015 interview with Lawrence in which she admitted to kissing Hemsworth off-camera while working on The Hunger Games movies. Although Cyrus and Hemsworth’s relationship was on-and-off throughout the years, they were together for most of the time Hemsworth was working on The Hunger Games, so it’s possible this Lawrence kiss happened while he was still with Cyrus.

But of course, since Lawrence never revealed exactly when she smooched her co-star, all of this is just fans making some guesses. Additionally, Cyrus made it clear that infidelity was not the reason she and Hemsworth broke up in a Twitter thread she posted after their 2019 divorce: “I can admit to a lot of things but I refuse to admit that my marriage ended because of cheating.”

Given all of that, fans can’t decide if the similar dress was intentional shade or just an innocent coincidence. Either way, all the theories are making “Flowers” so much more fun to watch and rewatch.