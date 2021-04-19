It's time to head back to Wellsbury, Ginny & Georgia fans, because the Netflix hit is officially returning for a second season. The cast of the mother-daughter dramedy announced the exciting news in an energetic video on Monday, April 19, 2022, and now fans have even more info about the upcoming new episodes. To get the full scoop, here's everything fans should know about Ginny & Georgia Season 2, including intel on its release date, cast, and more.

When Ginny & Georgia debuted its first season on Netflix on Feb. 24, it quickly became one of the buzziest new shows of 2021. The series centers on a mother and daughter reinventing themselves in a small New England town — young mom Georgia sought a quieter life after the death of her husband, while her teenage daughter Ginny has to start all over again in a new school. Because of the New England setting and central mother-daughter relationship, the series received a ton of comparisons to Gilmore Girls, but its first season definitely diverged from the quainter drama on that show by including a surprising murder plot and serious discussions of race and abuse.

Since Season 1 ended with a ton of loose threads, fans can look forward to a lot of big reveals in Season 2, like where Ginny and Austin jetted off to in the finale, and whether Paul will learn the dark truth about what happens to Georgia's husbands.

Here's what we know so far about the upcoming season:

Ginny & Georgia Season 2 Release Date

On Dec. 1, Netflix announced the new season will drop on Jan. 5, 2023. The new season, which will be comprised of 10 episodes, filmed in Toronto, Canada, just like in Season 1.

Ginny & Georgia Season 2 Cast

So far, it's assumed the Season 2 cast will be the same as Season 1, although some new additions may pop up.

The following cast members are confirmed to return:

Brianne Howey as Georgia Miller

Antonia Gentry as Ginny Miller

Diesel La Torraca as Austin Miller

Jennifer Robertson as Ellen Baker

Felix Mallard as Marcus Baker

Sara Waisglass as Maxine "Max" Baker

Scott Porter as Mayor Paul Randolph

Raymond Ablack as Joe

Ginny & Georgia Season 2 Trailer

Although there’s no official Season 2 trailer, the Ginny & Georgia cast officially confirmed Season 2 was picked up in an Instagram video less than two months after Season 1 premiered.

Ginny & Georgia Season 2 Photos

On Dec. 1, Netflix released a bunch of sneak peek photos of Season 2. They seem to hint at Ginny’s return to Wellsbury, but there’s still a whole lot of tension among these characters.

Amanda Matlovich/Netflix

Georiga snuggles up close to her fiancé Mayor Paul as they prepare for their upcoming wedding.

Amanda Matlovich/Netflix

Max and Norah dance it out together.

Marni Grossman/Netflix

Ginny listens — albeit skeptically — to Max while they’re in class.

Amanda Matlovich/Netflix

Ginny and Marcus share a sweet moment in between classes.

Amanda Matlovich/Netflix

Georiga is a protective mama bear to Austin.

Amanda Matlovich/Netflix

Georgia and Zion have a face off in the kitchen.

Netflix

Ginny and Georgia share a fraught mother-daughter moment.

You can check out these moments and more when Ginny & Georgia Season 2 premieres on Netflix on Jan. 5, 2023.