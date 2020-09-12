25 Spanish-Language Shows On Netflix You Should Be Watching RN

There should be a support group for people overwhelmed by the amount of content available on Netflix. The streamer has something for pretty much everyone, but you have to be able to narrow down what you're interested in — and you have to know where to look. For example, you may not know there are a ton of Spanish-language shows on Netflix that you can watch right now. Some are popular hits, while others may not be on your radar (yet); either way, they're worth checking out ASAP. Oh, and if you don't speak the language, there's always the subtitles option.

Just like with English-language shows, there are Spanish-language options in every genre on Netflix. If you're a fan of drama, Narcos might be up your alley. If you prefer something lighthearted, check out Go! Live Your Way, which documents a teen's life at a performing arts school. If want to watch a classic telenovela, you can check out Silvana Sin Lana, which is about a woman who loses everything when her fugitive husband flees the country. Basically, whatever you're into, Netflix probably has a Spanish-language show for you.

Here's a list of 25 great Spanish-language shows on Netflix to get you started:

01 Monarca (aka Monarch) Netflix Monarch is about a Mexican family's tequila empire that is riddled with scandal. In the series, daughter Ana María returns home to Mexico to try to take control of her family's empire and fight the corruption her family helped create. If you like drama, this one's for you. Both seasons of Monarch are streaming on Netflix.

02 Locked Up (aka Vis A Vis) Locked Up is centered on Macarena, a woman who falls in love with her boss and commits crimes because of him. The series follows her serving a prison sentence alongside the other inmates she's with. You know this one is good, because it became an international hit on Netflix. All episodes of Locked Up are streaming on Netflix.

03 Go! Live Your Way (aka Go! Vive A Tu Manera) Go! Live Your Way is a lighthearted, romantic musical series that will make you want to sing. It follows teenager Mía Cáceres after she wins a dance scholarship at a prestigious performing arts school. When she arrives, she clashes with the owner's popular daughter and must rely on her new friends to navigate her life at the school. Both seasons of Go! Live Your Way are streaming on Netflix.

04 High Seas (aka Altar Mar) Netflix High Seas is sure to satisfy the mystery fans in your life. In the series, two sisters traveling on a luxury ship from Spain to Brazil in the 1940s try to uncover the reasons behind the mysterious deaths on board. Along the way, they uncover some dark family secrets. All three seasons of High Seas are streaming on Netflix.

05 Élite (aka Elite) Elite Season 1 follows three working-class Spanish teens who receive scholarships to a fancy private school after their original school collapses under suspicious circumstances. This show depicts an upper-class world of wealth and glamour, but throws fans for a twist when someone from the school is murdered in cold blood. And it only gets more twisted from there. Think Gossip Girl mixed with a murder mystery, and you have Elite. All four seasons of Elite are streaming on Netflix.

06 Dark Desire (aka Oscuro Deseo) If the creators of You and 365 Days had a baby, it would be Dark Desire. The 18-episode first season of the show follows married woman Alma and her old flame Dario’s secret affair and all the drama that comes with it. There's murder, a fire, and family trouble, so you know this one will have you hooked. All episodes of Dark Desire are streaming on Netflix.

07 The House of Flowers (aka La Casa de Las Flores) Netflix The House of Flowers is a Mexican dark comedy series that chronicles an upper-class family who owns both a flower shop and a cabaret, both called 'La Casa De La Flores.' Throughout the series, the matriarch of the family works to keep up her perfect facade after her husband has an affair with a woman who exposes their family secrets. The show switches between English and Spanish, so this one is a twofer. All three seasons of The House of Flowers are streaming on Netflix.

08 Cable Girls (aka Las Chicas del Cable) Set in the 1920s, Cable Girls follows four women who work at a telecommunications company in Madrid. The show depicts the hardships working women faced in the male-dominated society of early 1900s Spain. In other words, it’s the perfect blend of emotional and romantic. All five seasons of Cable Girls are streaming on Netflix.

09 Narcos Netflix Narcos might be a bit intense for some, but it's extraordinarily popular for a reason. The series is based on the story of drug kingpin Pablo Escobar and documents the gritty and often violent details of his life. After three seasons, a spinoff titled Narcos: Mexico was created, which could be another addition to your watch-list if you appreciate all of the chaos and danger in the original series. All three seasons of Narcos are streaming on Netflix.

10 Made In Mexico If you like The Real Housewives, you'll enjoy Made in Mexico. The reality show chronicles Mexico City's elite socialites, highlighting their luxurious homes and famous families. Of course, everything is not always as it seems, and behind the guise of their opulent lifestyles lie drama, envy, and some personal struggles. All episodes of Made In Mexico are streaming on Netflix.

11 Puerta 7 Puerta 7 is basically a cross between Friday Night Lights and Breaking Bad. The Argentinian crime thriller centers on football fans who deal drugs at matches, but often have to deal with the fatal fallout. In other words, it’s a far cry from the wholesome sports antics of Ted Lasso. All episodes of Puerta 7 are streaming on Netflix.

12 Ungovernable (aka Ingobernable) Netflix Ungovernable follows the fictional first lady of Mexico, Emilia Urquiza, a woman of high morals who fights for peace in her country. However, after she discovers her husband has different plans for the country, she must uncover dark truths about her significant other and find a way to deal with this new challenge. If House of Cards is your thing, you'll probably like Ingobernable too. Both seasons of Ungovernable are streaming on Netflix.

13 Valeria Valeria is about a woman named, you guessed it, Valeria. She's an aspiring writer in the middle of her first novel when she faces a plethora of personal crises and must rely on her three friends for help. There's a love-triangle situation when Valeria is torn between her less-supportive husband and her new friend Victor, who believes in her writing dreams. From romance to comedy to drama, this show really does have it all. All episodes of Valeria are streaming on Netflix.

14 Velvet Velvet, set in the 1950s, documents a romance between an heir to a fashion house and a beautiful seamstress who works for the company. Even though his family doesn't approve, they try to navigate their relationship and succeed as a couple. Period romance has had staying power as a genre, and this one is a Netflix hidden gem. All four seasons of Velvet are streaming on Netflix.

15 Silvana Sin Lana Silvana Sin Lana is a telenovela about a once-wealthy woman who is forced to lead a working-class life with her daughter and mother after her husband flees the country. With movies about class disparities (like Parasite and Knives Out) becoming increasingly popular, Silvana Sin Lana fits right in, as it explores the ramifications of this theme around the world. It may technically only have one season, but the show has a whopping 121 episodes. All episodes of Silvana Sin Lana are streaming on Netflix.

16 Club of Crows (aka Club De Cuervos) Netflix While Club of Crows is all about a soccer team, you don't need to be into sports to enjoy this one. The comedy-drama series focuses on the Cuervos FC, a team that has to go through a series of changes when its owner dies. His son, Chava, is chosen to be the new president, even though his daughter, Isabel, is likely the better choice. When Chava proves to be a poor decision-maker, the siblings fight over who will lead the team. All four seasons of Club of Crows are streaming on Netflix.

17 All For Love (aka Amar Y Vivir) All For Love is a telenovela that follows a poor farmer from the Colombian countryside named Joaquín (Carlos Torres). Joaquín goes to Bogotá to find his missing sister, and along the way he falls for an aspiring singer and gets accidentally tangled up in organized crime. Between its themes of familial and romantic love and its gritty drama, it’s easy to get sucked in this series. All episodes of All For Love are streaming on Netflix.

18 Morocco: Love in Times of War (aka Tiempos De Guerra) Set in the 1920s, Morocco: Love in Times of War revolves around a group of nurses from Madrid who are sent to Morocco to open a hospital during the Rif War in North Africa. The women find friendship and romance, all while trying to save lives. If you’re looking for an endearing series about female friendship, check out this Spanish drama. All episodes of Morocco: Love in Times of War are streaming on Netflix.

19 Unstoppable (aka Desenfrenadas) Netflix Unstoppable is a Mexican comedy about three women who go on a road trip together to find themselves. Along the way, they meet a stranger who joins their trip and forces them to have an abrupt change of plans. If you like shows like Good Girls and Weeds, you’ll definitely be into Unstoppable. All episodes of Unstoppable are streaming on Netflix.

20 Jane the Virgin OK, so Jane the Virgin is mostly in English, but it's worth mentioning on this list because most of the characters go back and forth between English and Spanish in the series — especially Jane's abuela, Alba, who almost exclusively speaks Spanish throughout. The series centers on Jane Villanueva (Gina Rodriguez), a 23-year-old virgin who becomes pregnant after her gynecologist accidentally artificially inseminates her. It parodies classic Latin telenovelas and is a fun watch that will sometimes get you in your feels. All five seasons of Jane the Virgin are streaming on Netflix.

21 Apache: The Life of Carlos Tevez (aka Apache: La vida de Carlos Tevez) This eight-episode docuseries details Argentinian soccer player Carlos Tevez’s rise to stardom. His success is even more impressive given that he grew up in the impoverished, crime-ridden neighborhood of Ciudadela, Argentina. If you’re into biographical dramas, this Spanish-language entry is worth adding to your list. All episodes of Apache: The Life of Carlos Tevezare streaming on Netflix.

22 Someone Has to Die (aka Alguien tiene que morir) Netflix Created by the same guy behind The House of Flowers (aka Manolo Caro), Someone Has to Die is a great entry-point into Spanish language TV and a compelling thriller. Set in conservative 1950s Spain, the show follows the scandal that ensues when wealthy young bachelor Gabrino introduces a male ballerina as his lover. It’s only three episodes, yet it packs in a ton of poignant themes about acceptance and family. All episodes of Someone Has to Die are streaming on Netflix.

23 El Reemplazante At the beginning of this series, high-living financial exec Carlos is ousted from his job. He’s then forced to work as a substitute math teacher at a low-income school in Santiago, Chile, but of course, finds new meaning from his students. Fun fact: El Reemplazante was heavily inspired by the 2011 Chilean student protests. Both seasons of El Reemplazante are streaming on Netflix.

24 Green Frontier (aka Frontera Verde) If you’re into supernatural mysteries, add Green Frontier to your list immediately. Helmed by Academy Award-nominated director Ciro Guerra, Green Frontier follows a pair of detectives who travel deep into the Amazon to investigate a series of strange murders. However, they soon realize the local indigenous people have an all-consuming secret. All episodes of Green Frontier are streaming on Netflix.